A 23-year-old man was hit by a car on Avenue O and West 10th Street at 10:50 a.m. on March 3.

A 69-year-old Kia driver leaving a car wash rear-ended a parked car that hit the pedestrian, cops said. The driver then reversed and hit another parked car.

A man was hit by a car outside a Bensonhurst car wash. Images via Citizen

The victim was treated for minor injuries at Maimonides Medical Center.

No arrests were made.