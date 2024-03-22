On the Avenue: Embrace Winter Art Walk brings culture to Third!

If you create it, they will come!

A large crowd of art aficionados and artists gathered “on the avenue” on Saturday, March 15 for the annual Embrace Winter Festival Art Walk, led by organizer Victoria Hofmo.

The festival is sponsored each year by the Bay Ridge Arts & Cultural Alliance (BRACA) in partnership with the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. It serves as a chance to link local artists with businesses and residents on Third Avenue.

Hofmo led the group to more than 20 exhibits that had been set up in front of or inside local businesses since February with the intention of bringing culture to the avenue and creating an attraction for shoppers to enjoy during the winter months.

Among this year’s featured artists was Rebecca Benedict, who explored Huichol culture with her colorful work on the windows of Mandato’s Bakery, 7220 Third Ave., titled “The Blue Deer.”

“When I looked into the Huichol culture, I was blown away by the image of the blue deer,” Benedict said. “He is a spirit that is revered and respected in their culture.”

At Charmed by JLM, 8311 Third Ave., artist Tom Pagano spoke about his piece titled “Dreaming of Spring.”

Charmed by JLM proprietors Jeanine Condon (left) and Lisa Larkin flank artist Tom Pagano and his piece, titled “Dreaming of Spring,” which was hung inside their shop “on the avenue.” Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Arthur De Gaeta

“The idea for this piece developed when I was playing with bright springtime colors — lime green, chartreuse, kelly green and emerald — from which I began to draw trees,” he said. “It happened organically. Now, it reminds me of walking along Shore Road, which, like my painting, can be a dream-like experience.”

Artist Aeilushi Mistry spoke about her painting, titled “Dhartima — Mother Earth,” outside The Green Spa & Wellness Center, 8804 Third Ave.

“The background colors represent the love bonding us together.” she said. “With this painting, my humble message is to illuminate love and peace.”

Artist Aeilushi Mistry (left) shows off her painting, titled “Dhartima — Mother Earth,” alongside Green Spa & Wellness Center proprietor Sheila Brody. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

At the neighboring Hom Store, 8810 Third Ave., artist Hildos spoke about her acrylic on bamboo wood tray piece titled “Chez Hildos.”

“I wanted to share my three passions in one artwork,” she explained. “I love cooking, home deco and art and the tray is a sign of hospitality in my country.”

Artist Hildos explains the vision for her serving tray artwork, inspired by Lebanese culture. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

Hofmo was pleased with the success of the event, which concluded with a reception at Amanda Jean NYC, 8907 Third Ave.

“It was quite a wonderful day and a great success in terms of attendees, press coverage and enlightening folks about the rich arts and cultural community of Bay Ridge, which we are so lucky to call home,” Hofmo said.

* * *

