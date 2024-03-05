Parish celebrates 10 years of helping homeless

St. Dominic’s Parish celebrated a decade of providing help to the less fortunate with its outreach program Feb. 28.

The program is dedicated to helping homeless men and women.

To mark the milestone, Father Michael Lynch, pastor of St. Athanasius-St. Dominic’s Parish, spent time during a party with volunteers who help the program run.

Photos courtesy of John Quaglione/DeSales Media

“The work of St. Dominic’s Outreach is the work of Jesus; we are engaged in the Corporal Works of Mercy,” he said. “Ten years of outreach is 10 years of ‘loving those in need.’ As the pastor of this parish, I am humbled to know that we can ‘walk the walk,’ and follow Pope Francis’ call to accompany others in the Kingdom of Heaven.”

Hope’s Kitchen is bustling on the third Wednesday of each month. Photos courtesy of John Quaglione/DeSales Media

The outreach program started serving free meals to 60 people at the parish hall’s Hope’s Kitchen every Wednesday of the month starting in 2019.

It has also provided a shower program, clothes, holiday celebrations and a van for mobile meal delivery.

The program is funded through donations and support from the parish.

The parish threw a party for the big anniversary. Photos courtesy of John Quaglione/DeSales Media

“We attempt to live Matthew’s Gospel by serving the least of our brothers and sisters by bringing them food, clothing and most importantly compassion and friendship,” said Franco Susi, one of the outreach program’s organizers.

Some of the clothing that has been donated for homeless people. Photos courtesy of John Quaglione/DeSales Media