A man sustained minor injuries Friday during a two-alarm fire on 47th Street between 12th and 13th avenues.

The blaze in the three-story building started at 2:28 p.m. and was out by 3:48 p.m. The FDNY said 25 units and 106 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the call.

Firefighters battle the flames in a Borough Park building. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

According to News 12, sources at the scene said the injured man is a roofer.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.