Big crowd marches to St. Bernadette’s on Good Friday

The annual Way of the Cross procession was held in Bensonhurst and Dyker Heights on Good Friday.

A large crowd of worshippers gathered to commemorate the death and sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

The march started at 7:30 p.m. outside St. Frances Cabrini Church, proceeded along 86th Street up to 13th Avenue and then to St. Bernadette’s for the closing ceremony and blessing with the Relic of the True Cross.

Worshippers carry crosses during the Good Friday march. Photos courtesy of Ed Wilkinson



Marchers held candles and large black crosses as they prayed and sang hymns. Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio led the walk and spoke to the crowd.

Participating parishes were St. Athanasius-St. Dominic, St. Bernadette, St. Finbar, St. Frances Cabrini, Our Lady of Guadalupe, St. Mary Mother of Jesus, Basilica of Regina Pacis and St. Simon and Jude-Most Precious Blood.

Photos courtesy of Ed Wilkinson