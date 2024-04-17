Bouncer charged with fatal stabbing

Cops arrested a bouncer suspected of stabbing a man to death outside the Catch 22 bar on Third Avenue and 73rd Street April 7.

Maurice Hartridge, 43, was arrested April 13 and charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police investigate outside Catch 22 in Bay Ridge. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said Daryl Dawkins, 37, argued with a bartender about his bill and got into a fight with one of the bouncers after being escorted outside.

Hartridge then allegedly got involved and stabbed Dawkins, authorities said.

Cops found the victim at 2:52 a.m. He had stab wounds to his chest and was pronounced dead on the way to NYU Langone Hospital―Brooklyn.