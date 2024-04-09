Car goes up in flames on 86th Street

A car caught fire on 86th Street between Bay 41st Street and Stillwell Avenue at 3:30 p.m. on March 29.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the flames. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Firefighters put out the blaze. Photos courtesy of Councilmember Susan Zhuang

The blaze occurred near Councilwoman’s Susan Zhuang’s office, 2015 Stillwell Ave., and she and her staff rushed to the scene.

“The driver thankfully was alerted to the car being on fire and was able to get out and away safely before the car was engulfed in flames,” she wrote on Facebook. “I was able to speak with the driver and our office will be assisting however possible. I would like to thank @fdny for their quick response and to @nypd and @nycsanitation for assisting.”