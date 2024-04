Police are looking for the driver of a 2017 Lexus that hit a 6-year-old boy on 13th Avenue and 68th Street April 4.

The boy was crossing the street at around 8 a.m. when the car turned left off 13th Avenue and hit him. The driver kept going.

The victim was in stable condition at Maimonides Medical Center.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.