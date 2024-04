A firefighter was injured Thursday while battling flames in a three-story building on Benson and 19th avenues.

Firefighters battle flames in Bath Beach. Photos via Citizen App



The fire started on the third floor at around 10:40 a.m.

FDNY sent 12 units and 60 firefighters and EMS personnel to the scene.

The firefighter was taken to NYU Langone Hospital―Brooklyn. His condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.