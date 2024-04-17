Five hurt after driver loses control of car

An 89-year-old man lost control of his sedan and hit three people on 18th Avenue and 76th Street at 7:17 p.m. on April 10, cops said.

The car hit a man on a scooter, veered into an occupied parked car, hit a man on the sidewalk and then crashed into a building, according to authorities.

Images via Citizen App

The driver, his passenger and the three people who were hit were treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. According to ABC 7 News, the driver may have suffered a medical episode before the crash.

Images via Citizen App

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.