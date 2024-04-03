Fort Hamilton beats FDR to open season

With the sponsorship of the NFL and the New York Jets, the PSAL Girls High School Flag Football League was provided new green belts and flags for the 2024 season.

Hosting FDR for their home opener, the Fort Hamilton Tigers went right to work to score early on their first possession as quarterback Makayla Lucas ran 20 yards for a touchdown. Defensively, the Tigers scored again as Rivers Martinez caught FDR quarterback Valentia Guerrero-Brito in the end zone for a safety to give the Tigers a quick 8-0 lead.

Fort Hamilton’s Rivers Martinez averts FDR defender Zion Marley Hyton.

Martinez followed her safety with a hand-off and raced 50 yards to increase the Tigers’ lead to 14-0. The Cougars answered with a score of their own on a 50-yard run by FDR’s top running back Zion Marley Hyton for what would be the team’s first and only touchdown.

The Tigers built up the score to 20-6 on a pass as Lucas found Lydia Walton deep in the end zone on a 25-yard pass play.

Going into the second quarter, Martinez once again caught the FDR quarterback in the end zone for another safety, while Reem Mishal pulled in a 20-yard touchdown pass to make the score 28-6 at the half. Lucas finished the Tigers’ scoring in the fourth quarter as she scrambled into the end zone on a 35-yard run for the 34-6 win.