Two firefighters and two civilians were hurt Sunday during a blaze in a building on Fifth Avenue and 50th Street.

The fire began at 11:10 p.m. in an apartment on the second floor of the three-story building. FDNY sent 25 units and 106 firefighters and EMS personnel to the scene.

Firefighters battle a blaze in a Sunset Park building. Images via Citizen App

The flames were extinguished by 12:17 a.m. and all injuries were minor, FDNY said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.