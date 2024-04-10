Green-Wood hosts eclipse party

Crowds flocked to Green-Wood Cemetery’s meadow and Historic Chapel to see Monday’s solar eclipse.

The cemetery hosted the event with help from Pioneer Works and the Amateur Astronomers Association.

Visitors watch the eclipse from the meadow in Green-Wood Cemetery. Photo courtesy of Kevin Radley

Visitors began arriving at around 1:30 p.m. Some brought chairs and blankets and picnicked before the main event, while kids enjoyed a special moonscape playground.

A view of the eclipse. Photo courtesy of Kevin Radley

Special-edition glasses were given out and telescopes with solar filters were also available. Amateur astronomers operated the telescopes and answered questions.

Special glasses were given out.Photo courtesy of Sonia Valentin

The eclipse peaked at 3:25 p.m. and was at 90 percent of totality in the city.

Photo courtesy of Green-Wood Cemetery

“It was amazing being at Green-Wood Cemetery with thousands of eclipse lovers on such a beautiful day,” said visitor Sonia Valentin. “There was lots of positive energy and excitement.”

Photo courtesy of Green-Wood Cemetery

NASA livestreamed the event throughout the country.Photo courtesy of Sonia Valentin

Photo courtesy of Green-Wood Cemetery

