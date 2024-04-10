Green-Wood hosts eclipse party

Crowds flocked to Green-Wood Cemetery’s meadow and Historic Chapel to see Monday’s solar eclipse.
The cemetery hosted the event with help from Pioneer Works and the Amateur Astronomers Association.
Visitors began arriving at around 1:30 p.m. Some brought chairs and blankets and picnicked before the main event, while kids enjoyed a special moonscape playground.
Special-edition glasses were given out and telescopes with solar filters were also available. Amateur astronomers operated the telescopes and answered questions.
The eclipse peaked at 3:25 p.m. and was at 90 percent of totality in the city.
“It was amazing being at Green-Wood Cemetery with thousands of eclipse lovers on such a beautiful day,” said visitor Sonia Valentin. “There was lots of positive energy and excitement.”