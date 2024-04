A 37-year-old man was found stabbed to death Sunday in front of the Catch 22 bar on Third Avenue and 73rd Street.

Cops found the man at 2:52 a.m. He had stab wounds to his chest and was pronounced dead on the way to NYU Langone Hospital―Brooklyn.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s blood is seen on the ground outside the bar. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC