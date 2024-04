A 53-year-old man was stabbed in the neck Monday on Bay Ridge Avenue between Third and Fourth avenues.

The attacker stabbed the man with an unknown object at around 12:15 a.m. and fled west toward Third Avenue, cops said.

A man was stabbed on Bay Ridge Avenue April 8. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

The victim was in stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital―Brooklyn. He told police he didn’t know his attacker.

No arrests have been made.