OLPH students hosted an Easter Hat Parade March 27 to celebrate Holy Week.

The kids marched around the school in homemade Easter-themed hats and got a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Kids show off their hats in the auditorium. Photos courtesy of OLPH

Prizes were given for the most creative hats.

“The Easter Hat Parade is a wonderful way to begin our Holy Week celebrations,” said Principal Kristen LaVelle. “Students are asked to work with their families at home on an Easter hat that represents their own Easter traditions and what Easter means to them.”