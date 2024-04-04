Solemn bridge procession marks Good Friday

Bishop Robert Brennan, the head of the Brooklyn Catholic Diocese, led thousands of Catholics and other faithful Christians in a solemn Good Friday procession from St. James Cathedral-Basilica on Jay Street over the iconic Brooklyn Bridge to City Hall Park. The cortege then moved along Broadway and down to Church Street where it passed the Freedom Tower at Ground Zero and concluded at Cedar Street and Trinity Place near Zuccotti Park.

This 29th annual remembrance included marking one of the Stations of the Cross at the Manhattan tower on the bridge. At each stop along the way, there were holy passages read, Bible citations, reflections, prayers, and hymns sung by the accompanying choir.

Bay Ridge resident Christopher Vath conducted the Communion and Liberation Society Choir. For many years, Vath was the organist and director of music for Bay Ridge’s St. Patrick’s Church.

Communion and Liberation Choir Director Christopher Vath.

At the conclusion of the procession Bishop Brennan blessed the massive crowd of participants and thanked the sponsoring Communion and Liberation organizers and staff for their coordination of this event.

Bishop Brennan delivers a Good Friday reflection at City Hall.

***

Prior to the start of the 29th annual Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 24, and after a mass at St. Patrick’s Church, members of the parade committee attended a brief remembrance ceremony on the front lawn of the church.

Pastor Brian Dowd blessed the granite stone monument in memory of the men, women and children who lost their lives during the 1916 Easter Rising rebellion in the Republic of Ireland. Then Barbara Slattery, a committee officer, placed a large wreath over the monument.

In addition to the poignant words inscribed on the monument, it’s adorned with a large Celtic cross and four shamrocks.

Among the participants were parade President Richard O’Mara, Vice President John Bennett, Grand Marshal Daniel Flynn, deputy grand marshals and members of the Clann Eireann Pipe Band.

When the monument was dedicated on March 19, 2016, then-State Sen. Marty Golden said, “As an Irish-American I’m proud of our rich history and the struggles that we have endured. These challenges have made the Irish resilient and strong. God bless Ireland, God bless the United States of America and God bless each and every one of us in our community.”

On April 18, 1949, Ireland became a republic. This year is her 70th anniversary. Erin go Bragh!