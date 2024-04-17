Teen charged for stabbing

By

Police arrested a teen who allegedly stabbed a man on Bay Ridge Avenue. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

Cops arrested a 14-year-old boy who allegedly stabbed a 53-year-old man in the neck on Bay Ridge Avenue between Third and Fourth avenues April 8.

Police arrested a teen who allegedly stabbed a man on Bay Ridge Avenue. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

The teen was charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and harassment.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Related Articles