Tigers make a late comeback over John Jay

The Fort Hamilton H.S. girls flag football team is off to a good start this season, sporting an early 3-1 record. With the exception of a 17-6 loss to James Madison, the team is headed in the right direction, led by senior quarterback Makayla Lucas and senior running back Rivers Martinez.

Hosting John Jay at home, the Jaguars shocked the Tigers on the opening kickoff, returning it for a touchdown. Down 7-0, the Tigers immediately answered back as Lucas connected with Abby Hom on a 50-yard pass play to narrow the score to 7-6 by the half.

In the third quarter the Jaguars scored again to take a 13-6 lead, keeping the Tigers scoreless throughout the quarter. Despite her best efforts to score (three attempts for 25 yards and four receptions for 42 yards), Martinez could not reach the end zone in the second half. Then, late in the fourth quarter, the Tigers made their run when Hom intercepted and followed with a touchdown reception to tie the game 13-13. After the Tigers regained the ball with less than a minute to play, Lucas spotted Lydia Walton open in the end zone for the touchdown for Fort Hamilton’s 19-13 win.