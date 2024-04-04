Two critically injured in kitchen fire

Five people were hurt – two critically – during a fire in an apartment above a synagogue on 60th Street between 18th and 19th avenues March 29.

The blaze started at 6:19 a.m. in the kitchen on the second floor of the three-story building. Fire marshals said it was a cooking accident.

Photos via Citizen

FDNY sent 12 units and 60 firefighters and EMS workers to the scene. Firefighters used the tower ladder’s bucket to rescue three of the five people from the third floor.

Photos via Citizen

The fire was contained to the second floor and was put out by 7:27 a.m.

According to the Daily News, Rabbi Avrhom Horowitz and his wife and son were among the five people hospitalized.