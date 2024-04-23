Two stabbed on party boat at Army Terminal pier

Two men were stabbed and another hit April 20 during a fight on a party boat docked at Pier 4 at the Brooklyn Army Terminal on 58th Street.

Police and EMS personnel arrive at Pier 4. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC



Just after 5 p.m., a 40-year-old man was stabbed in the chest four times and another man, 32, was stabbed in the torso. A 28-year-old man was hit in the head with a bottle.

The injured men were in stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital―Brooklyn.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.