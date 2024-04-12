Vandal damages 60th Street church

A man with a hammer shattered windows and doors at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on 60th Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues.

Cops said the crime took place between 8:15 p.m. on March 31 and 8 a.m. the next day.

No arrests have been made and the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.