Youth council’s opening day is another home run 

It was an exciting day for young baseball players as the 68th Precinct Youth Council celebrated opening day April 6.

The chilly morning featured the annual parade along Shore Road to the Frank Schnurr Ballfield on 83rd Street.

Kids show their excitement. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Kids proudly wore their uniforms and gathered at the park with family members, coaches, police officers, elected officials, bagpipers and Brooklyn Cyclones mascot Pee Wee.

Police officers, youth council members and elected officials with Cyclones mascot Pee Wee. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, Councilman Justin Brannan and Laurie Windsor, representing U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, threw out ceremonial first pitches.

The league consists of tee-ball (4-year-olds), explorers (first- and second-graders), minors (third- and fourth-graders), junior varsity (fifth- and sixth-graders), and varsity (seventh- and eighth-graders).

Bagpipers and players enjoy their march to the field. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Tommy Henderson, the youth council president, said the turnout was huge.

“Opening Day is my favorite day of the year,” he said. “We had 20 teams play games between Saturday and Sunday. I can’t wait to be watching a Yankee or Met game in 20 years and being able to say that I saw that professional ballplayer’s first game.”