Beer-tasting event raises money for guild’s new center

Cheers!

The Guild for Exceptional Children held its 12th annual beer-tasting fundraiser Friday at the Marine Park Golf Club.

Guests had a fun time mingling with friends. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Proceeds will go toward the new guild center opening in Mill Basin this summer.

This year’s theme was a celebration of Coney Island.

The afternoon featured carnival games, raffles, food, egg creams, a musical performance by Madjack and, of course, many local and imported beers.

Vendors included Union Beer, Manhattan Beer and S.K.I. Beer.

Guild CEO/Executive Director Joseph Riley said more than 230 people showed up.

Guild CEO/Executive Director Joseph Riley speaks to the crowd. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“GEC would like to offer our profound thanks to everyone who attended and/or who joined in our mission of supporting children and adults living with intellectual/developmental disabilities,” he said. “The exceptional generosity of these great people made this event possible.”

Bay Ridge band Madjack performs. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

