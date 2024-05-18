Seyfried shoots miniseries here

Filming continued in Bensonhurst recently for the miniseries “Long Bright River.”

Based on the novel by Liz Moore, the Peacock adaptation stars Amanda Seyfried, famous for her roles in “Mama Mia,” “Les Miserables” and “Mean Girls.”

Seyfried plays a Philadelphia cop searching for her missing sister.

Some scenes were shot in a home on Bay Ridge Parkway between New Utrecht and 17th avenues.

Scenes from “Long Bright River” are filmed in Bensonhurst.

The production has been in Dyker Heights and Bensonhurst since March, and streets have been transformed to resemble a Philadelphia neighborhood.

Community Board 11 informed area residents in March that sets would depict homelessness and drug use.