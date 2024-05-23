Bonnies celebrate seniors and advance to playoffs

Fontbonne closed out the regular season at home with a 9-2 win over Hartsdale’s Maria Regina. It was a big win for Fontbonne that featured Kate Kmiotek’s third home run of the season and a two-run complete game thrown by Laura Meoli. The win gave Fontbonne a 10-4 record and sent the Bonnies to the Brooklyn-Queens playoffs as the third seed.

Before the game, the Fontbonne Varsity Softball Team honored its seniors: Kristin Russo, Haley Ballard, Josie Lamattina and Laura Meoli. Rejoining the varsity for her senior year, Russo provided depth at first base early in the season along with key RBIs. Shortstop Ballard and second baseman Lamattina were the Bonnies’ strongest hitting and defensive pair in many years to anchor Fontbonne’s infield. Rounding out this year’s senior quartet was top hurler Meoli, who is taking her pitching talents to Case Western Reserve University on a softball scholarship.

Fontbonne opened the playoffs for the quarterfinal round hosting Mary Louis Academy at Poly Place Field. The game was scoreless until the Bonnies broke through with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Sofia Sterlacci started the scoring with a bunt single and eventually scored on a hard-hit double to center by Meoli. Ballard followed and sliced a single to right to score Meoli for the 2-0 Fontbonne lead.

Mary Louis answered back in the sixth inning as the Hilltoppers’ Morgan drove home Iovire on a double to make the score 2-1. With the lead cut down to one run, Sterlacci came through again for the Bonnies in the bottom of the inning with a sacrifice bunt that scored Kylie Mendez to give Fontbonne the eventual 3-1 win.

With the win, the third-seeded Bonnies (10-4) advanced to play top-seeded Archbishop Molloy (12-2) in the Brooklyn-Queens CHSAA semifinal round.