A two-alarm fire swept through a home on Avenue P between West Second and West Third streets May 2.

The blaze started inside the two-story building at 2:18 p.m. Twenty-five units, including 106 firefighters and EMS personnel, rushed to the scene and the fire was put out by 4:07 p.m.

Firefighters battle the flames on Avenue P. Photos via Citizen App

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.