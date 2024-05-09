Flooring retailer opens Brooklyn store

Floor & Decor opened its first New York City store Monday in Sunset Park’s Liberty View Industrial Plaza, 850 Third Ave.

The chain retailer, which focuses on hard surface flooring, has 227 additional locations around the country.

The ribbon is cut at Floor & Decor. Photos by Anders Krusberg

The new store occupies the space that housed Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby, which opened in 2017 and closed last year. It has 129,000 square feet.

The new store occupies the space that housed Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby. Photos by Anders Krusberg

Monday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony included Floor & Decor President Trevor Lang; Randy Peers, president and CEO of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce; store employees and Brooklyn Cyclones mascot Sandy the Seagull.