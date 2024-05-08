Kmiotek throws no-hitter for Fontbonne 

When not on the mound, you can find the versatile Kate Kmiotek routinely at third base or behind the plate. In her second season on the Fontbonne varsity softball team, Kmiotek is one of the team’s leading hitters and the third pitcher in the rotation. After two previous relief appearances, last week the standout sophomore made her first start of the season against Preston H.S. from the Bronx.

In the first inning, Preston hit fly balls for two outs to the outfield, the first and last balls to reach beyond the infield for the rest of the game. Keeping the ball in the infield for groundouts, Kmiotek proceeded to toss a no-hitter, throwing six strikeouts while issuing just two walks.

Fontbonne’s Kate Kmiotek pitched a no-hitter against Preston H.S. Photos by Jim Dolan

Preston held Fontbonne scoreless in the first inning, but the scoring floodgates opened for the Bonnies in the second and third innings. Fontbonne opened with nine runs over those two frames to begin an offensive merry-go-round. With the score at 15-0 at the end of the fifth inning, the umpires called the game a mercy rule win for Fontbonne.

When asked why Kmiotek was so effective, catcher Sofia Sterlacci said, “She was really hitting her spots and she kept the ball down.” Kmiotek said, “I had a good spin on my curve ball and my changeup was really working to get those outs.”