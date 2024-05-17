Man dies in six-car Gowanus collision

Police investigate the collision on the Gowanus Expressway in Sunset Park. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

A Dyker Heights man died after suffering a medical episode that caused a six-car crash on the Gowanus Expressway near 39th Street Wednesday afternoon.

Cops said Dimitri Kontoleon, 51, fell ill at 3:52 p.m. while driving west in a Volkswagen near Exit 23. His car hit a Ford driven by a 27-year-old man, which resulted in the multi-car collision.

Photo via Citizen App

Kontoleon was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital ― Brooklyn.

A 27-year-old man and 50-year-old man were also taken to the hospital and were in stable condition.

Police investigate the collision on the Gowanus Expressway in Sunset Park.

Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC






