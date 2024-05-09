Memorial pays tribute to COVID-19 victims

Green-Wood Cemetery is home to a new memorial for people who died of COVID-19 complications.

The cemetery collaborated with Naming the Lost Memorials, City Lore, Great Small Works and Mano a Mano to create “A Big Slow, Majestic COVID Memorial” at the main entrance on Fifth Avenue at 25th Street. It has been on display since May 3.

Community groups display tributes to COVID-19 victims at the Green-Wood Cemetery gate. Photos by Erik McGregor

Leading up to its opening, 22 community groups created tributes to lost loved ones.

There will be a dedication ceremony in the Historic Chapel May 19.

“We must always remember those whose lives have been forever changed by this pandemic, whether through the loss of loved ones or the ongoing healthcare needs of those who continue to suffer,” said Green-Wood President Richard Moylan.

The memorial will be displayed until June 3.