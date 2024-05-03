Xaverian clips Fontbonne in extra innings  

At Staten Island’s Joan A. Walsh Memorial girls high school softball tournament, the Bonnies once again hosted rival Xaverian. Looking to redeem themselves from last year’s seventh inning 4-2 tournament loss, the Bonnies sent Rebecca Dileo to the mound. As one of Fontbonne’s top senior pitchers, Dileo was paired with freshman catching standout Sofia Mauro. The Clippers countered with their pitching ace Ashley Dalo and the reliable Gianna Samperi behind the plate.

The Bonnies struck quickly in the first inning on a Kate Kmiotek two-run blast over left field to put Fontbonne up 2-0. In the top of the fourth the Clippers finally got on the board when Kate Carbone doubled home Laura Arqueta. The Bonnies answered with another run when Kylie Mendez fought off 10 foul balls and then singled home Liz King to give Fontbonne a 3-1 lead.

In the sixth inning the Clippers tied the score when Sienna Bocchino doubled and scored. Dalo then singled and also scored to tie the score at 3-3. With two out in the seventh inning, Laura Meoli singled to put the winning run on base as Mauro came to the plate. The freshman followed with a rocket off her bat to the right field gap that was snared by Bocchino on an outstretched dive to send the game into extra innings.

In the eighth inning, Bocchino bunted home Kate Ng from second base and Arqueta scored on a passed ball to put the Clippers ahead by two runs. In the bottom of the inning Kmiotek was able to single Mauro home from second base, which would be the last run that the Bonnies were able to muster in Xaverian’s 5-4 comeback win.