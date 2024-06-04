Celebrating ‘Good Neighbors’  Commander’s Summer Reception at Fort Hamilton highlights selflessness and community 

It was a beautiful day in the neighborhood — literally — and a glorious day to put the spotlight on two specific “good neighbors” — Ralph Succar and Michael Wisniewski.

Both men were recipients of the “Good Neighbor Award” Saturday at the Commander’s Summer Reception — an annual event given inside the Hamilton Room at the Fort Hamilton Officers’ Community Club, located at 114 White Avenue.

Ralph Succar (center) receiving his award; with Command Sergeant Major Christopher Hill to his right; and Colonel Brian Anthony Jacobs (Fort Hamilton Garrison commander) to his left. Photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

The Good Neighbor Award Program is about honoring individuals that enhance the quality of life for soldiers and their families and/or support Fort Hamilton missions through their selfless and committed individual efforts, according to Colonel Brian Anthony Jacobs, who is the current Fort Hamilton Garrison commander, and organizer of the event.

From left: Raymond Aalbue, chairman of the Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade, and executive director of the United Military Veterans of Kings County; and Colonel Brian Anthony Jacobs (Fort Hamilton Garrison commander). Photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

“This is a celebration — not just of Ralph Succar and Michael Wisniewski — but an opportunity to say thank you to our partners on the outside that make things happen for us here — the NYPD, FDNY, Con Edison, the Red Cross — in addition to other military units and supporters,” Jacobs told the Brooklyn Eagle. “It’s also about celebrating our community, our neighborhood and our neighbors.”

From left: Susan Blair, chief public affairs, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton; Carolina Franco, business manager, community club, USAG Fort Hamilton; Christina Fijalkiewicz; Audrey Hill; and Colonel Misty Cantwell (incoming Fort Hamilton Garrison commander). Photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

In attendance at the event were a number of elected officials, including Richie Barsamian, chairman, Kings County Republican Party; Assemblyman Alec Brook-Krasny, D46 (representing Sheepshead Bay, Gerritsen Beach, Georgetown, and parts of Marine Park); Assemblyman Lester Chang, 49th District (representing Bath Beach, Bensonhurst, Borough Park, and Dyker Heights); and State Sen. Iwen Chu.

Raymond Aalbue, chairman of the Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade, and executive director of the United Military Veterans of Kings County, was also present.

More than 75 guests attended this year’s Commander’s Summer Reception. Photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

Succar, who is a member of the Rotary Club of Verrazano (Brooklyn), as well as the Salaam Club of New York, two organizations known for giving back, is always seeking opportunities to support Fort Hamilton military families — whether it be turkeys on Thanksgiving, or Christmas trees before the holidays.

“The armed forces protect us, and in recognition to them, they have certain needs that the army cannot provide — and that’s where the community comes into the picture,” Succar said. “I do what I can on a personal level, and through the groups I belong to, to make Fort Hamilton a better place.”

Saturday’s Commander’s Summer Reception event also featured live entertainment. Photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

Wisniewski, a director at BSE Global, a sports and entertainment organization with a rich history in basketball and community engagement, has been reaching out to Fort Hamilton to provide opportunities for many years — whether it be bringing professional basketball players to the area to put on a clinic for the soldiers and their families; sponsoring job fair opportunities at Citi Field; or providing thousands of opportunities to see professional sports events.

Michael Wisniewski receiving his award alongside Colonel Brian Anthony Jacobs (Fort Hamilton Garrison commander). Photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

“It’s a great honor,” Wisniewski said. “I’ll do anything I can do to give back and show how much I love Fort Hamilton.”