Kagan to run in Republican primary for 48th City Council District

Former Councilmember Ari Kagan announced that he will be running in the 48th Council District, which covers parts of Gravesend and Homecrest, Coney Island, Sea Gate, Brighton Beach, Midwood, Madison, Sheepshead Bay, Manhattan Beach and Gerritsen Beach.

He will be running in the Republican primary on June 24 against Councilmember Inna Vernikov, who has held the seat since 2022. In a post on X, he said the district “deserves a strong, hardworking representative in City Hall and Southern Brooklyn.

“I intend to use my extensive government experience, decades of community advocacy and strong relationships to address quality-of-life issues, provide excellent constituent services, and connect all communities of the 48th District with city, state and federal agencies,” he wrote. “My goal is to be a full-time, hands-on, all-in people’s councilman, fully dedicated to providing the best possible representation for residents. I will work closely with all local elected officials, will remain deeply engaged in the district and will bring communities together.”

Kagan won the 47th City Council District, which then covered Bensonhurst, Coney Island, Gravesend and Sea Gate, in 2021. He succeeded the term-limited Mark Treyger and beat Republican Mark Szuszkiewicz.

In 2023, Kagan switched to the Republican Party and lost to Councilmember Justin Brannan in the redrawn 47th District, which includes Bay Ridge, Coney Island, and parts of Bath Beach and Dyker Heights.

Incumbent Councilmember Inna Vernikov. Facebook photo courtesy of Inna Vernikov

Vernikov won the seat in 2021, beating Democratic candidate Steven Saperstein. In 2023, she defeated Democrat Amber Adler and Team Trump Party candidate Igor Kazatsker.

She responded to Kagan stepping into the race and clarified her future political plans on Facebook.

“I am being told by community members that my ‘Republican’ opponent, Ari Kagan, is telling people he is NOT running against me when he is asking them to sign a petition to get him on the ballot,” she wrote. “To clarify for the public, he is absolutely running against me, were he to make the ballot, as he is petitioning to run for city council in district 48. As I said in my statement, I AM running for re-election and I am NOT running for State Senate. If you are someone who wants to see me re-elected, do not sign that petition or donate to his campaign. Thank you everyone for your continuous support.”