Drama critic takes stage at Old Brooklynites meeting

Samuel L. Leiter, a former Bay Ridge resident and distinguished professor emeritus (theater) of Brooklyn College and the Graduate Center, CUNY, gave an outstanding presentation at the Society of Old Brooklynites’ June meeting.

Samuel Leiter holds a copy of his book.

The Drama Desk voter, who has written and/or edited 27 books on Japanese theater, New York theater, Shakespeare and the great stage directors, talked about 19th century Brooklyn live performances and vaudeville theatres. Appropriately called “Brooklyn on Stage,” his presentation mentioned that in 1897, when Brooklyn was still the country’s third largest independent city, it was home to 14 live performance theatres.

Samuel Leiter gives his presentation.

Leiter was greeted at the Society meeting by Dr. Frederick Monderson, president of the civic organization which was founded and incorporated in 1880.

The Society will hold its 144th Anniversary Luncheon Gala on Sunday, June 23 at 12:30 p.m. at the Bay Ridge Manor, 476 76th St. In addition to live opera performances, there will be a segment devoted to trivia called the “Brooklyn Trivia Challenge” hosted by Joe Fodor, president of the Brooklyn College Foundation and a gifted writer.

The anniversary bash is open to the public. Tickets are only $55 and include a three-course meal plus the fine entertainment. For more details you can contact Society Treasurer Sherman Silverman at 718-748-3165.

***

Members of the Relay for Life Hall of Fame. Photo courtesy of the American Cancer Society

Our hearty congratulations to all the honorees at this past Saturday’s American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, sponsored by the Brooklyn affiliate. The event was held at the Parkville Youth Organization Ball Field on 65th Street.

The honorees were Dr. Jessi Torrente of Maimonides Medical Cancer; Mary Lorrenta, RN, director of nursing at Maimonides Children’s Hospital; Valkyrie M. Diaz, ultrasound technologist, Maimonides Medical Center; Lt. Gov. Penny Santo of Kiwanis, Brooklyn Division; Sonia Valentin, president of the 62nd Pct. Community Council; the Rittenhouse family; Sheila Pisciotta, and John and Kevin Pisciotta.

***

June 14 is Flag Day. Photo courtesy of Facebook

Reminder: June 14 is the 247th anniversary of Flag Day and the birthday of the U.S. Army. It’s not a national holiday, but we honor the day and fly the American flag.