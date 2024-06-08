Falcon chicks found on bridge

Three peregrine falcon chicks were found atop the 693-foot-high Brooklyn tower of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge May 24.

The birds, around three weeks old, were found alongside their mom and unhatched eggs in a nesting box made by MTA Bridges and Tunnels.

Three peregrine falcon chicks were found atop the Brooklyn tower of Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. Photos by Marc A. Hermann/MTA

Each year, a research scientist from the New York City Dept. of Environmental Protection climbs to the top of the bridge and puts identifying bands on the falcon chicks to help wildlife experts keep track of the number of peregrines in the city.

Photos by Marc A. Hermann/MTA

The MTA has been part of the state nesting program since 1983.

“Falcons mate for life and generally return to the same nest to hatch their young,” the MTA said. “The banding process is performed in accordance with agency procedures and does no harm to the chicks.”



DEP research scientist Christopher Nadareski checks on the birds.

Photos by Marc A. Hermann/MTA

According to the New York State Dept. of Environmental Conservation, peregrine falcons are an endangered species.