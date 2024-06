Police arrested a driver who allegedly hit a 67-year-old man with his pickup truck and drove away Monday.

A 67-year-old man was hit by a pickup truck on 15th Avenue and 54th Street. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

Cops said Adon Berrotte, 22, was traveling south on 15th Avenue at 10:30 p.m. when he hit the man in the 54th Street intersection. Berrotte had a green light, authorities said.

The injured man was treated at Maimonides Medical Center.

Berrotte was charged with leaving the scene of an accident.