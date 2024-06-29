Man charged with teen’s murder

Cops arrested an 18-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed 15-year-old Faridun Mavlonov on 62nd Street near 20th Avenue last summer.

Leopoldo Nash Montoya was charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted gang assault, third-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Cops at the scene of the shooting in Mapleton. Image via Citizen App

Mavlonov was shot in the back on July 17 and died in Maimonides Medical Center.

Former NYPD Chief of Department James Essig told reporters that before the shooting the suspect argued with another boy at FDR H.S. and the two agreed to meet later for a fight. Mavlonov was walking near the intended target when he was shot, Essig said.

According to the Daily News, Montoya fled to Panama after the shooting. U.S. authorities worked with Panamanian officials and arrested him June 5. He was extradited to Brooklyn on June 27.