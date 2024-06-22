On the Avenue: New Eagle Scout is family’s third to achieve rank!

Excellence certainly runs in this family!

Longtime Bay Ridge Scouting leader Shirley Chin, with whom we recently reconnected thanks to this very column, was thrilled to witness her youngest child achieve the coveted rank of Eagle Scout “on the avenue” last Saturday evening in front of a large crowd of friends, family and Scouting officials at Bay Ridge Catholic Academy, 365 83rd St.

Kelly Chin of the newly formed all-girl Troop 18G joined her older brothers Thomas and James of Troop 13 in achieving the coveted milestone. James, the oldest son of Shirley and Kevin Chin, achieved the rank in 2016. Thomas earned Eagle status in 2020.

Proud parents Kevin (left) and Shirley Chin congratulate their daughter Kelly (center) on achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

“I’m really so proud of Kelly for achieving this and following in her brothers’ footsteps. She worked very hard and it was her goal for a long time to be an Eagle Scout,” Shirley told us.

For her Eagle Scout Project, Kelly led a team of fellow scouts, friends and family members in the construction of four planters from wood planks that she purchased at Home Depot. The planters were then donated to the Guild for Exceptional Children and are now being used to grow vegetables and flowers.

Kelly Chin (fifth from left) shows off the planters she and her team built and donated to the Guild for Exceptional Children as part of her Eagle Scout project. Photo courtesy of Shirley Chin

Proud brother James actually served as the emcee for the evening’s ceremony, which included the presentation of several awards and medals for Kelly as well as her fellow troop members.

Scouting leader Jack Walsh, who achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in 1971, spoke about Kelly’s unmatched commitment and dedication to Scouting. He presented her with a special patch and medal from the National Eagle Scout Association (NESA).

“Now go out there and know that you can change the world,” he said to Kelly.

Walsh said he was proud to have been a part of the ceremonies for Thomas and James as well.

“This journey dates back 10 years,” he said to Shirley. “It’s been a great journey and it’s led to three Eagles. You’ve made the world change three times, and you should be very proud.”

Walsh presented the proud mom with a special award from NESA for her years of guidance and service to local youth.

“This is the first award of its kind, and I can’t think of anyone who deserves it more,” he said.

Shirley Chin serves as scoutmaster of Troop 18G, which is part of the recently rebranded Boy Scouts of America and is open to all girls from sixth through 12th grade. Meetings take place every Tuesday evening at Bay Ridge Catholic Academy.

The troop hosted a “Cookie Social” last month that led to the addition of two new members. For more information on how you can join, email bsatroop18g@yahoo.com.

* * *

There’s a battle brewing “on the avenue!”

The Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. is hosting its first-ever “Battle of the Bartenders” on Monday, June 24 inside the Santander Bank parking lot, 9512 Third Ave. Spearheaded by Events Coordinator Chrisie Canny, the event will bring a brand-new cocktail called “The Merchant” to Bay Ridge and award bragging rights to the business whose bartender creates the winning concoction.

“You will get to try small samples of ‘The Merchant’ from each contestant, enjoy local musicians, as well as vote for ‘The People’s Choice,” Canny explained. “Once the best ‘The Merchant’ is crowned, it will be available in participating bars for sale.”

A portion of all sales of the winning drink will be donated to the Merchants of Third Avenue to further its beautification efforts, Canny said.

Tickets to the event cost $25 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.

May the best bartender win!

* * *

If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me at rick@brooklyneagle.com!