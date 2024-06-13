Relay for Life offers hope in fight against cancer

Hope was the theme as Relay for Life Brooklyn held its 26th annual fundraising walk at the Parkville Youth Organization ballfield June 8, raising $98,000 for the American Cancer Society.

Elected officials and event organizers. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The event started with a ceremony honoring Relay stars and cancer survivors, followed by the first lap.

Festivities included Zumba, performances by a DJ and a live band, a dunk tank, arts and crafts and more.

The relay continues to be a heartfelt experience. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

There was a more somber atmosphere during the evening as a bagpiper led everyone around the field and luminarias were lit to remember those who have been affected by cancer. State Sen. Iwen Chu and Councilman Justin Brannan spoke at the event.

Organizer Elaine Delaney said attendance was high.

Elected officials and event organizers. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“We had many survivors join us for our survivor luncheon and walk around the field,” she said. “Myself, event lead Frank Maddalena and the rest of the leadership team would like to thank everyone who participated and made this event happen.”

She also highlighted one of the event’s youngest survivors, Giada.

“She is one of my many reasons I relay,” she said.