Bay Ridge Catholic Academy held its annual K-8 Walk-A-Thon Day May 31.

The event raised $17,000 for improvements such as a new main entrance and classroom air-conditioning units.

Students play games in McKinley Park. Photos courtesy of Bay Ridge Catholic Academy

Students walked from the school to McKinley Park, where they participated in games and other activities and enjoyed a pizza and Italian ices party.

The sixth grade led the walk, during which many kids carried creative, self-made signs.

Students play games in McKinley Park.



Participants gather for a photo after the walk.

