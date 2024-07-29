Cindy Adams gets H.S diploma at age 94

New York Post columnist Cindy Adams just celebrated her 94th birthday. In addition to still writing a daily column, she does a weekly show on WABC Radio.

Growing up in Queens, she attended Andrew Jackson H.S., where she recently returned and finally received her high school diploma after completing her education many, many years ago in three years instead of four. Back then, among the subjects she was required to take was home economics, and because she was unable to design and sew her own graduation dress, the principal would not allow her to graduate or give her a diploma.

I personally remember this talented lady when she was a beat reporter for WABC TV’s Eyewitness News. As a young lieutenant and public affairs officer for the Bluejackets Guard USA Corps of Naval Cadets, I had contacted WABC and asked them to send a reporter out to the Canarsie Pier in Brooklyn to film and do a story about boating safety and to show naval cadets in action aboard a small motor craft. Her story was telecasted the next day on Channel 7 news.

It is really amazing as one of the oldest active newspaper columnists in the nation, and without the benefit of a college education, which she was denied because then you had to have a high school diploma. Cindy, happy birthday and warm congratulations on your longevity.

Danny Vecchiano when he was principal of Brooklyn High School of the Arts.

Courtesy of Facebook

Vecchiano and his Italian Feast Band

Photo courtesy of Facebook

The band in action.

Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Ted General



Every year the Giglio Italian Band led by trumpeter and director Danny Vecchiano plays on a platform holding the 72-foot-high spire topped with the statue of San Paolino of Nola, Italy as the platform is danced through the streets of Williamsburg in the vicinity of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. However, this year for the 137th annual dancing of the Giglio, Vecchiano was on the ground as the No. 1 Capo who leads the procession and gives orders to the 120 men carrying the 4-ton platform when to jockey it up and down. Vecchiano, who started his career as a music teacher at Fort Hamilton H.S. on Shore Road, later became the principal of the Brooklyn High School of the Arts at 345 Dean St.