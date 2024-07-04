Community leader feted at NYPD gala

The NYPD celebrated women leaders early last month at the first annual Citywide Yes Queen Gala at One Police Plaza.

Tina Ponce, president of the 72nd Precinct Community Council, was one of the honorees at the event, which recognized women who do exceptional work in their neighborhoods.

Honorees Dr. Lillian Ayala, Anita Haines and Tina Ponce, left to right. Photo courtesy of Sonia Valentin

First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella hosted the gala.

“It was an honor being recognized by First Deputy Commissioner Kinsella,” Ponce said. “This recognition was an amazing Yes Queen event where all the women honored are recognized for what they do in their communities. Every woman is a queen and is appreciated.”

“Moments like these are very important to show that their hard work does not go unnoticed,” Kinsella wrote on X. “The common goal is for us to build strong bonds with one another and to build strong community connections. Their passion to make a difference and to teach our youth is why we do this.”