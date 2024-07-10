Cyclones exchange experience for youth

After a fifth-place (33-33) first-half finish in the South Atlantic League’s six-team North Division, the Cyclones are off to a 4-8 start to begin the second half of the season.

The team recently promoted 23-year-old outfielder Stanley Consuegra, one of its top hitters and a multi-record holder, to Double-A Binghamton.

“Stanley was a staple in the middle of the lineup and always handled himself like a pro,” said Cyclones radio broadcaster Johnny Gadamowitz.

Consuegra’s records include the most home runs in a single season (23) in 2023, as well as overall team records of 35 home runs, 186 hits and 40 doubles over the 2022-2024 seasons.

Jesus Baez poses with Cyclones fan Reese Staley from Astoria, Queens. Photos by Jim Dolan

“He’s a tremendous athlete with incredible raw skills,” said Cyclones radio broadcaster Justin Rocke. “He’s earned a promotion not only through the litany of records that he set during his time on Coney Island, but also with how he conducted himself in the locker room mentoring young players joining the roster.”

“Stanley’s presence in the lineup made a big impact on a daily basis for our ballclub,” said Cyclones manager Gilbert Gomez. “His power was game changing and he was a steady contributor to our offense. Defensively, his arm strength and accuracy forced opposing base runners and third base coaches to think twice before taking an extra base. I’m happy to see him get promoted so he can display his skill set with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.”

With a vacancy in the lineup, Brooklyn brought up 19-year-old shortstop Jesus Baez, who is now the youngest player on the team. After tearing up the Low-A Florida State League, the teenager from the Dominican Republic is expected to bring some power to the plate. The Cyclones hope that he, too, will be a staple in the middle of the lineup.

The organization’s #15 prospect earned his promotion after 64 games at St. Lucie, where he hit .262 with 10 home runs and 39 RBIs along with 25 extra base hits.

“Baez is a strong 19-year-old kid who needs development at this level,” Gomez said. “He has the potential to be special at shortstop.”