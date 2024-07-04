Flower mural brightens Third Avenue

She’s done it again.

In early June, local artist Jenna Morello completed a mural of flowers outside 95th St. Pharmacy on Third Avenue.

Morello, whose work is well known in Bay Ridge and Sunset Park, spent much of the year painting murals around the world. She also won a 2024 National Mural Award for work she did in Atlantic City.

Jenna Morello’s new mural blooms on Third Avenue. Photos courtesy of Jenna Morello

But she was happy to come home.

“I’m very lucky when I come home that my neighborhood will commission walls for me to paint locally,” she told this paper. “This is like a project between projects but I love it because everyone’s really nice.

“My friends that don’t travel with me can come hang, and it allows me to let my dog out at the end of the day. My job never feels like work and it allows me to live an incredibly blessed life which I’m really grateful for.”