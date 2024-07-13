Maimonides opens new cardiac suite

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held July 1 to celebrate the opening of Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital’s new cardiac suite.

The facility features cutting-edge equipment along with emergency and preventative services such as a cardiac catheterization lab.

Members of Maimonides Health tour the hospital’s new cardiac suite. Photos courtesy of Maimonides Health

The program is overseen by Maimonides Health interventionists Dr. Jacob Shani, chair of cardiology, and Dr. Robert Frankel, director of interventional cardiology.

“Every minute counts when a patient has a heart attack, and now procedures that might have been performed at hospitals farther away can be done right here in Midwood,” said Diana Immel, RN, vice president of perioperative services. “The new cardiac suite demonstrates our commitment to investing in our hospital to enhance services and meet the needs of our growing community for generations to come.”

The center began taking patients on June 25. For those in need of urgent cardiothoracic surgery, rapid transfer to the Heart & Vascular Institute at Maimonides Medical Center is available.



