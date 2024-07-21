Man kisses, gropes teen girl on train

Cops are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl on a southbound N train June 18.

As the train neared the Fort Hamilton Parkway station at around 12:30 p.m. the suspect threatened to hit the girl, grabbed her face, forced her to kiss him, put his hand down her shirt and groped her breasts, cops said. He left the train when it reached the station and boarded another one heading north.

Surveillance images of the suspect. Photos courtesy of NYPD

The suspect is around 50 years old with a light complexion, bald head and heavy build. He was wearing black pants and a pink polo shirt with white stripes.

The Fort Hamilton Parkway station. Image via Google Maps

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.