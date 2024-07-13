Norwegian home honors Myles Davis

The Norwegian Christian Home and Health Center (NCHHC) honored Myles Davis, an NYU Langone consultant in government and community relations, at its First Annual Golf Classic at Dyker Beach June 24.

A dinner and awards ceremony took place following an afternoon of golf.

Christina Marino and Anthony Restaino. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



“We took a step of faith by adding a brand new golf outing to the Norwegian Christian Home’s fundraising calendar and it was truly a smashing success,” said Arlene Rutuelo, chair of the home’s foundation board. “Honoring Myles’ tireless life’s work of caring for our entire community was well deserved.”

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Others recognized at the dinner included Golf Committee Chair Matt Clavin and committee members John McCleery, Joey Bottitta, Vienna Profeta, Mike Pagano and Anthony Restaino.

Davis has a combined 45 years of service with Lutheran Medical Center and NYU Langone. He was responsible for the construction of a new Surgical Intensive Care Unit and the expansion of the Emergency Department. He retired as the hospital’s senior vice president in 2014.

Arlene Rutuelo, Anthony Restaino and John Quaglione. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



In 2001, at the request of then-Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Davis took a leadership role in the opening of the Family Assistance Center at Pier 94 after the 9/11 attacks.