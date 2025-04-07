DOT lists Sunset Park as Brooklyn’s signature location for its Open Streets: Car-Free Earth Day

The New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) announced it will host its Open Streets: Car-Free Earth Day on April 26, with Fifth Avenue between 40th to 50th streets in Sunset Park being the signature location for Brooklyn.

According to NYC DOT, the event makes select city streets car-free and promotes activism and education promoting climate change, environmentalism and sustainable modes of transportation. It also marks the official start of the city’s Open Streets and Public Space Programming season.

The program first launched in 2016, and converted select Manhattan streets into public plazas and car-free streets for pedestrians, cyclists, and local businesses. Since then, it has expanded to the other boroughs.

Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said this year’s Car-Free Earth Day event will be the city’s largest, with a record number of car-free streets and expanded events throughout the city. The Fifth Avenue event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Sunset Park has been designated by the NYC DOT as the location for a 2 Car-free Earth Day Signature Location,” Sunset Park BID Executive Director David Estrada told this paper. “That means Fifth Avenue will have a zone from 40th to 50th streets for play, community engagement and entertainment.

“This represents a doubling of last year’s event size. The Sunset Park Business Improvement District looks forward to being there on Saturday, April 26, and we invite all local community groups, faith organizations, clubs, nonprofits, schools and arts organizations to participate. With 10 car-free blocks, there will be room for everyone,” Estrada said.

Estrada added that DOT has a signup form on the Open Streets: Car-Free Earth Day web page where groups can request space for free.

“Car-Free Earth Day is a chance for New Yorkers to enjoy our city’s world class streetscapes as open spaces for all,” said Commissioner Rodriguez. “We only have one planet. Temporary public art, programming, music, and other activities at dozens of car-free streets around New York City will help us remember: We must all do our part to reduce our carbon footprint and respect our environment.”

Last year, NYC DOT awarded $30 million in contracts to expand resources available to Open Streets, plazas, and other public spaces. Expanded resources include staffing, permitting, administrative support, community outreach, promotion, fundraising, grant writing and more.

NYC DOT also announced that five artists have been commissioned to provide temporary environment-focused artworks along certain routes through the NYC DOT Art program.

There are 19 other locations in Brooklyn that will participate in the day. For the full list, visit nyc.gov/carfreenyc.