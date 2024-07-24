On the Avenue: Families beat heat at Summer Stroll on 3rd

Crowds flooded Third Avenue for the first installment of the 2024 Summer Stroll on 3rd program in Bay Ridge. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

They’re off to a hot start!

After weeks of anticipation, tens of thousands of families gathered “on the avenue” to enjoy the sights and sounds of the 2024 Summer Stroll on 3rd program this past Friday evening, July 19. There were tons of children’s rides and activities set up along the bustling thoroughfare, plus plenty of entertainment for adults — live bands performing outside popular eateries, in addition to shopping and dining specials galore!

The weather was ideal following a heatwave earlier in the week, which contributed to the incredible crowd.

Event coordinators Christina Cafiero and Lisa Larkin walked the length of the stroll, which closed Third Avenue to vehicular traffic from 82nd Street to 90th Street, and again from 92nd Street to Marine Avenue.

Scoutmaster Shirley Chin (right) and members of Scouting America’s Troop 18G handed out information at the Summer Stroll on 3rd. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Arthur De Gaeta

The area spanning from Bridgeview Diner to Foodtown Supermarket was left open to traffic, causing a brief interruption to the carefree (and car-free) festivities.

Hosted by the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. and Councilmember Justin Brannan, the Summer Stroll on 3rd program attracts families from throughout Brooklyn and beyond each year.

“It’s a great tradition we started 12 years ago that turns Third Avenue into a vehicle-free pedestrian plaza every Friday night,” Brannan said. “[There are] no outside vendors; we’re supporting our local small businesses. See you next Friday!”

A talented young musician shows off his drumming ability at the Bay Ridge School of Rock tent during the Summer Stroll on 3rd. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Arthur De Gaeta

The July 26 and Aug. 9 strolls will span from 82nd Street to 68th Street, uninterrupted. In between, the fun returns from 82nd Street to Marine Avenue on Aug. 2.

Be sure to follow the event’s official social media channels for exclusive content and updates: @SummerStrollon3rd on Facebook and Instagram, and @SummerStroll3rd on X.

Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Arthur De Gaeta

* * *

Now we’re having fun!

Following Friday evening’s wildly successful Summer Stroll on 3rd event, families flocked to Shore Road Park at 79th Street on Saturday, July 20 for the first of several Family Fun Days hosted by the NIA Community Services Network in partnership with local elected officials.

Children play under giant bubbles at the Family Fun Day event in Shore Road Park. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Arthur De Gaeta

Children enjoyed rides, games and activities, delicious food and ice cream on a beautiful summer afternoon. The program continues throughout the summer, with the next Family Fun Day taking place “on the avenue” in Bensonhurst Park at Cropsey Avenue and Bay Parkway on Saturday, July 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

* * *

If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me at [email protected]!